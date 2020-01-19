paedophile-couple-jailed-after-filming-themselves-abusing-five-young-girls

A ‘predatory’ couple who filmed themselves sexually abusing young girls have been jailed for 26 years.

Peter Taylor and Keeli Burlingham, both 33, used their phones to film and photograph five victims, the court heard.

They were caught when police received intelligence Taylor was involved in the downloading of indecent images.

Several phones and a computer were seized from his address on April 6, 2018, and messages on the devices revealed Taylor had encouraged Burlingham to sexually assault a young girl.

Burlingham then carried out the assault and sent indecent images of the girl to Taylor.

Other videos and films taken by the couple of assaults they carried out were also found on their phones and computer.

Detective Chief Inspector Judith Holmes of GMP’s Public Protection Unit said: ‘Taylor and Burlingham knew how old their victims were.

‘They have absolutely no excuse for their grossly inappropriate and predatory behaviour towards children.

‘This pair subjected innocent children to sickening abuse. Prison is absolutely where they belong.

‘Discussions between the two planning the sexual abuse found on their phones were some of the most appalling conversations I have seen in my career.’

Taylor and Burlingham appeared for sentencing at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court on Friday.

Taylor, from Dukinfield, was sentenced to 15 years, plus three years extended sentence.

He was found guilty of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence; sexual assault of a child under 13; taking indecent photographs of a child; making indecent photographs of a child; intentionally encouraging the commission of an offence and encouraging the commission of an offence believing it to be committed.

Burlingham, from Dukinfield, was sentenced to 11 years, plus one year extended sentence.

She was convicted of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence; Sexual assault of a child under 13; taking indecent photographs of a child; making indecent photographs of a child; Assault of a child under 13 by penetration and distributing indecent photographs of a child.