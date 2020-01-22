paedophile-cop-who-downloaded-child-abuse-as-‘escapism’-from-debt-spared-jail

A disgraced police special who became addicted to watching child abuse videos has been spared jail – after a judge heard he did it as a form of ‘escapism’ when he fell into debt.

Ross Coleman, 42, streamed the vile clips from his mobile phone onto his Smart TV while working as a sergeant in Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads team.

When he was arrested he told officers he became hooked on the indecent videos – featuring children as young as four – as a ‘form of escapism’ from his money worries.

Between 2016 and 2018, Coleman downloaded 80 files, of which 45 were deemed to be the most severe level of indecent images – category A.

Coleman also had 20 images which were classed category B and 15 category C, along with more than 100 other files which had been accessed over the same period.

He was handed a 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Leicester Crown Court after admitting three indecent images offences.

Judge Rhona Campbell told him: ‘What everybody who pleads guilty has to realise is that these crimes have victims.

‘If people like you did not sit in your house watching this material there would not be any need for any vulnerable, poor little children to be taken from their families and be sexually abused.

‘These children will all be immensely affected by this type of offending.

‘If people like you did not sit in your house watching this material there would not be any need for any poor little girls to be taken from their homes and be sexually exploited.

‘They are because there is a market for people like you to watch this stuff. They are someone’s daughter.

‘They are all lives that have been affected by this type of offending.’

The court heard Coleman, of Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire, was arrested at his family home in October 2018.

Police seized a number of items from the house and Coleman surrendered his personal phone.

On it was a number of thumbnail images showing videos he had been watching on his Smart TV.

Defending, Kim Lee said Coleman’s offending was down to his financial difficulties, which he had been in since 2008.

He added: ‘Because of these financial problems he would seek escapism, unfortunately, by using various chat sites and viewing this material.’

The court heard Coleman was ‘really ashamed’, and had been at a ‘very low ebb’ having lost his home and family.

Speaking after the case, Detective Constable Jason Cullum, said: ‘I am pleased this case has concluded and that justice has been done.

‘It serves as a warning to anybody who thinks they can look at indecent images of children and go unnoticed. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do.

‘You can expect a knock on your door from a police officer and from that moment onwards your whole life will be turned upside down.

‘You are likely to lose your family, your home and your job, as Coleman did.

‘More importantly, every indecent image of a child is an image of a victim. These are images of child abuse and perpetuate more offending against the most vulnerable in our society.

‘This is why we have a team of experts dedicated to catching offenders and bringing them to justice.’