‘paedophile’-burnt-to-death-by-lynch-mob-over-rape-and-murder-of-girl,-six

Villagers in Mexico are thought to have taken the law into their own hands by setting a suspected paedophile on fire.

Alfredo Roblero, was accused of raping and killing a six-year-old girl named Jarid in Cacahoatan, in the southern state of Chiapas.

The child was reported missing on January 9 and her body was found the following day.

Footage shows him awaiting his fate while tied to a post, surrounded by villagers.

The girl’s aunt reportedly wanted to take the suspect to police but an angry mob told her there was no chance of him leaving the community alive.

According to local media Roblero was beaten and tied to a pole before petrol was poured over his body and set on fire.

Police reportedly arrived at the scene but were unable to save the suspect’s life.

Authorities in Chiapas said in a statement that citizens are not allowed to take matters into their own hands.

An investigation into the suspect’s death is ongoing.