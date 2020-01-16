packed-funeral-sends-defiant-message-to-uda-as-hundreds-join-cortege-for-glenn-quinn









Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 15th January 2020

Funeral of murder victim Glenn Quinn at Joymount Presbyterian Church in Carrickfergus. A murder investigation was launched after the body of the 47-year-old was found at his Carrick home on 4th January.

Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Funeral of murder victim Glenn Quinn at Joymount Presbyterian Church in Carrickfergus. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 15th January 2020

Funeral of murder victim Glenn Quinn at Joymount Presbyterian Church in Carrickfergus. A murder investigation was launched after the body of the 47-year-old was found at his Carrick home on 4th January.

Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 15th January 2020

Funeral of murder victim Glenn Quinn at Joymount Presbyterian Church in Carrickfergus. A murder investigation was launched after the body of the 47-year-old was found at his Carrick home on 4th January.

Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 15th January 2020

Funeral of murder victim Glenn Quinn at Joymount Presbyterian Church in Carrickfergus. A murder investigation was launched after the body of the 47-year-old was found at his Carrick home on 4th January.

Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 15th January 2020

Funeral of murder victim Glenn Quinn at Joymount Presbyterian Church in Carrickfergus. A murder investigation was launched after the body of the 47-year-old was found at his Carrick home on 4th January.

Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 15th January 2020

Funeral of murder victim Glenn Quinn at Joymount Presbyterian Church in Carrickfergus. A murder investigation was launched after the body of the 47-year-old was found at his Carrick home on 4th January.

Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 15th January 2020

Funeral of murder victim Glenn Quinn at Joymount Presbyterian Church in Carrickfergus. A murder investigation was launched after the body of the 47-year-old was found at his Carrick home on 4th January.

Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 15th January 2020

Funeral of murder victim Glenn Quinn at Joymount Presbyterian Church in Carrickfergus. A murder investigation was launched after the body of the 47-year-old was found at his Carrick home on 4th January.

Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 15th January 2020

Funeral of murder victim Glenn Quinn at Joymount Presbyterian Church in Carrickfergus. A murder investigation was launched after the body of the 47-year-old was found at his Carrick home on 4th January.

Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 15th January 2020

Funeral of murder victim Glenn Quinn at Joymount Presbyterian Church in Carrickfergus. A murder investigation was launched after the body of the 47-year-old was found at his Carrick home on 4th January.

Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Hundreds of mourners packed into Joymount Presbyterian Church in Carrickfergus on Wednesday for the funeral of UDA murder victim Glenn Quinn.

Mr Quinn (47), who had a “big heart” and adored his family, was beaten to death at his flat on Ashleigh Park on January 5 following a confrontation with a senior figure in the terror group’s south-east Antrim unit.

Mourners gathered for the service of thanksgiving heard assistant minister Rev Laszlo Orban tell how Mr Quinn’s family would be asking why such a tragedy had visited them.

Addressing the congregation, which included Mr Quinn’s mother Ellen and his wife Valerie, Rev Orban said: “The death of someone we love is never easy, but here today we can share our love and support for each other.

“We can share memories of Glenn and we can look into God’s word for the comfort and guidance we need.

“At times like this, many people ask, ‘Why? Why this pain, this grief? Why did God let this happen?’

“I want you to know that it’s not wrong to ask why. God’s love never fails. Bad things happen in this world.







Glen Quinn

“Don’t blame God for Glenn’s death. When Glenn died, God’s was the first tear to fall. God grieved, too. As the Bible says, we must get ready to leave this world. Glenn went so much sooner than everyone thought.

“This reminds us how fragile life really is. We take it for granted, but every day is a gift from God.

“This is not the end for Glenn. This is the beginning of an eternal life with his heavenly Father in an amazing place.

“Today we rejoice that Glenn is finally home in Heaven, where there is no more death, mourning, crying, or pain.

“The next weeks and months will also be some of the hardest in your life, but remember: God is good, God loves you and He will help you.”

A message was also read out on behalf of Joymount’s minister Rev Richard Graham, who was unable to attend due to illness.

Offering his sympathy and prayers to Mr Quinn’s family, Rev Graham condemned the brutality of his murder and called on those with information to share it with the police.

He said: “I regret not being able to conduct Glenn’s funeral. I always enjoyed our little chats together, often in Shaftesbury Park, when out for a walk.

“He never passed me by but would always stop and have a chat, as was his way.

“Along with everyone here today, I find it difficult to find the words to express the devastation you must have in your hearts.

“Words seem completely inadequate. I know nothing that I can say will take away the loss you have suffered. Nothing can explain away a tragedy like this.

“As a church family, we condemn the brutality of Glenn’s death and call upon those within the community with any knowledge or information to come forward to the PSNI.

“To Glenn’s family and friends, I’m sure that during these days you may have felt and feel you’re standing in the shadow of death and all its violence.

“But remember this and be assured: we also stand in the light of God and the empty cross.

“Jesus’s resurrection says profoundly across the millennia that death does not have the last word.

“It’s true (that) nothing will replace the pain and suffering in our hearts today.

“Yet we can stand amidst the heartache and pain because of our sure and certain hope in Jesus Christ, who destroyed the power of death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel.

“The power and hope of the resurrection is available to us today as we seek to continue living.

“It is my prayer for you today and in the days to come that you will put your trust in Jesus. Ask the saviour to help you, comfort, strengthen and keep you. He is willing to aid you. He will carry you through.”

Police arrested three people on suspicion of Mr Quinn’s murder. All have been released pending further investigation.

Following a vigil in Carrickfergus at the weekend, the Quinn family released a statement thanking people “for all of the overwhelming support and love that has been shown to them”.

A private committal for Mr Quinn was held at Roselawn Crematorium following the thanksgiving service.

Belfast Telegraph Digital