pack-of-terriers-kill-700-rats-on-farm-in-just-seven-hours

These gruesome pictures show a pack of terriers catching and killing more than 700 rats in just one day.

Farmers called in the dogs after becoming overrun with rats that began eating food stocks for the pigs.

The small Norfolk Terriers worked for seven hours and collected a record haul, their owners said.

Some of the rats at the pig farm near Eye, Suffolk, weighed almost 1kg.

The killer terriers are trained by the Suffolk and Norfolk Rat Pack, who travel around the region to clear farms of vermin.

Rat pack manager Ed Cook, 34, says his service are dedicated to promoting traditional hunting methods.

Hunting rats is legal in the UK under the 2004 hunting act and Ed argues this method of pest control is more humane than killing with poison.

He said the dogs kill the rats within a matter of seconds and believes poison takes up to 48 hours to work properly, causing a ‘slow and painful death’.

Ed said: ‘This is what the dogs are bred for. It is in their DNA to hunt.

‘We don’t really have to train them because it’s their instinct to catch and kill rats.

‘All dogs will play fetch but these dogs will go to extreme lengths to catch the rats.

‘Once they are given the exposure to the rats they chase them down automatically. It’s ingrained in their DNA.

‘Some of these rats were almost as big as the dogs, it was incredible to watch.

‘The dogs are incredibly brave and it’s remarkable how many rats they can catch, they just love it.

‘When rats are poisoned it is a horrendous death and it can take up to 48 hours. It’s slow and painful.

‘This method is traditional and brings working dogs into good use. At the longest it takes three or four seconds for the Terriers to make the kill.’

Ed runs the rat control service with a handful of other volunteers, who say they get an adrenaline rush from unleashing the dogs on the rats.

Ed recalled how on first investigation the barns at the farm were ‘heaving’ with rats.

He said: ‘We sent one of our guys to take a look and it’s one of the biggest infestations we have ever seen.

‘They pose a serious risk to the spread of disease and loss of earnings because of the amount of food they eat.

‘They are all breeders, too, so the numbers can increase dramatically and before you know it you could end up with thousands.

‘It’s really rewarding to see the dogs at work and it’s an incomparable style of hunting.’