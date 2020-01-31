Pablo Mari shirt number: Arsenal 'confirm' new signing's pick after January transfer

Arsenal fans could see new signing Pablo Mari in action for the first time this weekend, but what shirt number will he wear?

The Gunners finally secured their first signing of the January transfer window earlier this week as Pablo Mari swapped Flamengo for the Emirates in a loan deal.

Mikel Arteta has been after defensive reinforcements since his appointment and made his first signing as a head coach the former Manchester City player.

“When I spoke to my agent, it was a big thing that Arsenal were interested in me,” Mari told Arsenal Player.

“This is one of the best clubs in the world, so I’m absolutely delighted to be joining. I’m really looking forward to playing in this jersey and helping my team.”

(Arsenal FC)



With Sunday’s trip to Burnley edging ever closer, and with it a possible debut for Mari, Arsenal appear to have confirmed the Spaniard’s shirt number.

On the club’s official website, fans can purchase an Arsenal kit for Mari’s name on the back under the no.22 shirt number.

It is the same number he wore at both NAC Breda and Gimnastic. Mari wore no.4 at Flamengo but Mohamed Elneny, now on loan at Besiktas, has claimed that number.