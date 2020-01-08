‘pablo-escobar-of-eggs’-could-be-extradited-to-brazil-over-stolen-falcon-eggs

A thief dubbed ‘the Pablo Escobar of eggs’ could be extradited to Brazil from the UK after he fled a jail sentence there.

Jeffrey Lendrum, 58, is currently in prison in the UK after he was caught at Heathrow airport with £100,000 worth of rare eggs strapped to his body under a coat.

The smuggler was previously caught trying to sneak four rare peregrine falcon eggs to South Africa.

He was arrested at Guarulhos airport in Sao Paolo, and convicted of trafficking an endangered species.

While on bail in Brazil, pending an appeal of a four-and-a-half year jail sentence, he absconded.

After returning to his old ways overseas, he was sentenced in the UK to three years and one month.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told how the daredevil thief and smuggler, believed to have hung from a helicopter to snatch eggs from nests, failed to report to Brazilian courts after being convicted in 2017.

Stefan Hyman, prosecuting, said: ‘He was sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment by the Brazilians.

‘The supreme court dismissed his appeal on May 19, 2017.

‘During the proceedings he was required to appear before a local court every two months and failed to appear – seeming to have left the jurisdiction.’

Appearing via video link from Wandsworth Prison, Lendrum spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

The hearing, which lasted only two minutes, confirmed he would remained in prison until a trial management hearing at the same court on January 22 – despite having served the custody portion of his smuggling sentence.