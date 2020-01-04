p-chidambaram-back-in-ed’s-loop;-questioned-in-upa-era-aviation-scam

A look at the INX Media case and P Chidambaram’s role in it













After the INX Media case, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, January 3, in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged aviation-related financial irregularities said to have occurred during the UPA dispensation.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram at Rouse Avenue court complex in New Delhi.IANS

Chidambaram’s statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said. The case pertains to the losses suffered by Air India due to the alleged multi-crore aviation scam and irregularities in fixing air slots for international airlines.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in this case also relates to the purchase of 111 aircraft, costing about Rs 70,000 crore, for the national airline.

(With agency inputs.)