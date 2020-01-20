Ozzy Ozbourne celebrates 38 years since biting off bat’s head – by releasing bat merch

Ozzy Ozbourne is celebrating 38 years since biting the head off a bat the only way he knows how, by releasing bat merch.

To commemorate the big day, the Black Sabbath singer has released new soft toy complete with a detachable head – which you can remove with your hand or your mouth.

The infamous onstage incident happened during the band’s live show at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 20, 1982.

The creature – believed to be dead – was thrown at Ozzy by a fan and the musician only realised after that the animal was real and not made of rubber, and he was later rushed to hospital for a rabies injection.

Ozzy tweeted: ‘Today marks the 38th Anniversary since I bit a head off a fing bat! To celebrate get your 12″ plush bat with detachable head now.’

The product’s description reads: ‘The Ozzy Osbourne Plush Bat is a web exclusive. Bring the legendary moment in rock history to life with this soft toy Plush Bat, featuring the Ozzy Osbourne logo and a velcro detachable head.’

The toy bat is on sale for $40 (£20).

Ozzy has also been discussing a life-changing fall last year which led to him delaying his world tour.

‘[It] was the worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life,’ he said on Good Morning America. ‘I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, “Well, you’ve done it now,”really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that it was all downhill.’

The accident, which happened when he fell over in his bathroom in the dark at his home in LA, dislodged his 15 metal rods from his previous quad bike crash. He added that his recovery has ‘taken its time’.

The singer’s health setbacks will feature in an upcoming A&E documentary, The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, which will to premiere in the US in the summer.





