ozzy-osbourne’s-past-drug-taking-is-not-why-he-has-parkinson’s,-despite-danny-baker’s-grim-joke

Ozzy Osbourne’s diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease is not connected to his past drug use, Parkinson’s UK has confirmed.

It comes after Danny Baker infuriated fans by suggesting that Ozzy’s diagnosis is down to his history of drug use, something which would have no bearing on this genetic form of the condition.

Parkinson’s UK chief executive Steve Ford confirmed to Metro.co.uk: ‘People with Parkinson’s tell us that lack of awareness among the general public is one of the biggest challenges they face, and unfortunately this misjudged tweet shows that Parkinson’s is still a much misunderstood condition.

‘While there are still many unanswered questions about the causes of Parkinson’s, there is no known link between Parkinson’s and illegal drugs.

‘What we do know is that Parkinson’s is caused when dopamine producing nerve cells in the brain die, but more research is needed to understand and predict why this might be.

‘Ozzy Osbourne has announced he has Parkin 2, a rare genetic type of Parkinson’s and so these cells would die regardless of any lifestyle factors. We wish Ozzy all the best.’

Danny had taken to Twitter to tell his followers: ‘Not to be unsympathetic to a genuine hero but when Ozzie Osbourne says his “mild Parkinson’s” is down to a fall he once had I’m thinking it must have been when he fell into a vat full of cocaine in 72 and didn’t get out again for 35 years.’

Fans slammed Danny’s comments on Twitter, calling him ‘cruel’, ‘nasty and ill-informed’ and saying it was ‘distasteful to blame people for their own Parkinson’s.’

Following several months of health issues and false reports Ozzy was ‘on his deathbed’, he and Sharon revealed his diagnosis to the world on Good Morning America, after he was diagnosed with Parkin II.

The Black Sabbath rocker told the show: ‘I had to have surgery on my neck which screwed all my nerves. I found out that I have a mild form of…’

Looking to Sharon to explain, she added: ‘It’s Parkin’s II, which a form of Parkinson’s. There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s.

‘It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. It’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.’

Ozzy – who now lives a clean lifestyle – has been open about his previous heavy drug use throughout his younger years and at the height of his fame, but later found out the tremors in his hands were caused by Parkinson’s rather than drug abuse.





