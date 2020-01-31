Ozzy Osbourne says he 'doesn't dwell on death' as he addresses Parkinson's diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne has said he is not worried about death after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

The singer, 71, revealed earlier this month that he has Parkin’s II, a form of the disease, in a bid to dispel false reports that he was on his “death bed.”

Speaking to Kerrang!, the Black Sabbath star said that he no longer dwells on his mortality and tries to “enjoy things as much as possible.”

“Do I ever think about when my time’s gonna come?” he said. “I think about it, I don’t worry about it.

Osbourne with daughter Kelly (left) and wife Sharon (right) (Getty Images for The Recording Academy)



“I won’t be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don’t dwell on it.

“It’s gonna happen to us all. Am I happy now? No. I haven’t got my health. That thing knocked the s**t out of me, man, but I’m still here. In fact, I worried about [death] more when I was younger than I do now.

“I just try to enjoy things as much as possible, even though that’s so f*****g hard sometimes.”

Ozzy Osbourne diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease



Discussing his diagnosis on Good Morning America recently, the musician said that his health problems started when he had surgery after suffering a fall last year.

“It has been terribly challenging for us all,” he said. “I had to have surgery on my neck which screwed all my nerves.”

His wife Sharon, 67, said Parkin’s II is “not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body.”

She added: “You have a good day, a good day, then a really bad day.”

Ozzy is set to release his 12th studio album Ordinary Man in February.