ozzy-osbourne-reveals-parkinson’s-diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The Black Sabbath frontman and reality TV star, 71, told US morning show Good Morning America it was discovered that he had the neurodegenerative disorder after a fall.

He said: “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves and I found out that I have a mild form.”

His wife Sharon, who is also his manager, added: “There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s, it’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Osbourne continued: “I’m on a host of medications, mainly for the surgery. I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold.

“I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what, you know, but that’s the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I’d never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a weird feeling.”

Speaking to host Robin Roberts, Sharon revealed the couple will now go abroad so Osbourne can receive treatment.