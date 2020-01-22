ozzy-osbourne,-former-vocalist-of-metal-band-black-sabbath,-reveals-he-has-parkinson’s-disease

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne says that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that causes tremors and slowed movements. There is no cure, but medication can ease symptoms.

The 71-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath said during an interview on Good Morning America that aired Tuesday that the diagnosis came after a fall last year.

Osbourne had to cancel tour dates last year due to health troubles. Osbourne said he really wants to get well and get back to performing because he misses his fans. He had previously denied having Parkinson’s, but said he now wanted to be open with his fans.

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, told GMA, “It’s PRKN 2. There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day.”

The musician said he was taking Parkinson’s medication and nerve pills.

Osbourne and his family, including his children and wife, were the stars of their own reality show called The Osbournes. His new album, Ordinary Man, will be out on 21 February. The title track from record, featuring Elton John, was released earlier this month. Ordinary Man also includes collaborations with Post Malone, Slash and Tom Morello, writes The Rolling Stone.

