ozzy-osbourne-and-sharon-osbourne-are-stronger-than-ever-as-they-share-kiss-after-heartbreaking-parkinson’s-diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne were head over heels for each other as they shared a kiss at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala amid his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

The 71-year-old were sharing a few smooches with his wife while daughter Kelly Osbourne stood by their side.

In classic Osbourne fashion, the family arrived decked out in all-black because you can’t be the relatives of The Prince of Darkness without silver chains and leather jackets.

Sharon was the ultimate Princess of Darkness in a leather jacket that also had frills around the bottom.

Ozzy, on the other hand, rocked a long black coat, black shirt and trousers and a super fancy cane.

The Black Sabbath star added a crucifix necklace and plenty of rings, bracelets, belt buckle and round sunglasses to complete the look.

Just a few days before, the War Pigs singer revealed he had been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s disease.

The star explained that he was diagnosed with Parkin’s II after suffering health complications due to a fall last year.

Speaking on Good Morning America about his rough year, the rock legend said: ‘It has been terribly challenging for us all. ‘I had to have surgery on my neck which screwed all my nerves. I found out that I have a mild form of…’

Ozzy looked to his wife Sharon to explain, with the 67-year-old saying: ‘It’s Parkin’s II, which a form of Parkinson’s. There are so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body.

‘It’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.’

Ozzy added: ‘A year ago next month, I was in a shocking state.’

He told GMA host Robin Roberts: ‘I’m on a host of medications, mainly for this surgery. I’ve got numbness down this arm from the surgery, my legs [keep] going cold.

‘I don’t know if that’s Parkinson’s or what. That’s the problem because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. It’s a weird feeling.’

The legend added that he was taking medication for his Parkin’s.





