Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are stronger than ever as they share kiss after heartbreaking Parkinson’s diagnosis

Mary Smith
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne were head over heels for each other as they shared a kiss at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala amid his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

The 71-year-old were sharing a few smooches with his wife while daughter Kelly Osbourne stood by their side.

In classic Osbourne fashion, the family arrived decked out in all-black because you can’t be the relatives of The Prince of Darkness without silver chains and leather jackets.

Sharon was the ultimate Princess of Darkness in a leather jacket that also had frills around the bottom.

Ozzy, on the other hand, rocked a long black coat, black shirt and trousers and a super fancy cane.

The Black Sabbath star added a crucifix necklace and plenty of rings, bracelets, belt buckle and round sunglasses to complete the look.

Just a few days before, the War Pigs singer revealed he had been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s disease.

The star explained that he was diagnosed with Parkin’s II after suffering health complications due to a fall last year.

Speaking on Good Morning America about his rough year, the rock legend said: ‘It has been terribly challenging for us all. ‘I had to have surgery on my neck which screwed all my nerves. I found out that I have a mild form of…’

Ozzy looked to his wife Sharon to explain, with the 67-year-old saying: ‘It’s Parkin’s II, which a form of Parkinson’s. There are so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body.

‘It’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.’

Ozzy added: ‘A year ago next month, I was in a shocking state.’

He told GMA host Robin Roberts: ‘I’m on a host of medications, mainly for this surgery. I’ve got numbness down this arm from the surgery, my legs [keep] going cold.

‘I don’t know if that’s Parkinson’s or what. That’s the problem because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. It’s a weird feeling.’

The legend added that he was taking medication for his Parkin’s.



