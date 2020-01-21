ozzy-osbourne,-71,-reveals-he-has-been-diagnosed-with-parkinson’s-disease

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s disease.

The 71-year-old revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkin 2 after suffering health complications due to a fall last year.

Speaking on Good Morning America about his rough year, the rock legend said: ‘It has been terribly challenging for us all.

‘I had to have surgery on my neck which screwed all my nerves. I found out that I have a mild form of…’

Ozzy looked to his wife Sharon to explain, with the 67-year-old saying: ‘It’s Parkin 2, which a form of Parkinson’s. There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does effect certain nerves in your body.

‘It’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.’

Ozzy added: ‘A year ago next month, I was in a shocking state.’





