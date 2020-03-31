ozark-season-3-:-tom-pelphrey-reveals-his-obsession-with-the-show-even-before-being-a-part-of-it.

Netflix original Ozark is one of the most exciting thrillers released in recent times, period. Tom Pelphrey, certainly agrees, as the new Ozark member says he was obsessed with the show before him being cast in the show.

Ozark was previously compared to Breaking Bad, a show that is just adored b the fans. But with time the show has moved on from being a ‘poor mans’ Breaking Bad, and has its own twisty and enthralling identity. The show has Hollywood veterans Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in its lead roles, who mess up so badly that there’s no coming back. It’s in the day-to-day grind of lying and manipulating, where they can distract themselves through work.

Tom Pelphrey who has been cast as Ben Davis in season 3 had already immersed himself in the twisty world of Ozark while watching the first two seasons. Speaking to Comicbook.com, Tom couldn’t hide his absolute love for the show. He even said that he was obsessed with the show and he had binge-watched the show over a weekend. He said that the show was exactly the kind of dark, exciting, heightened-stakes world where there’s also a lot of black comedy, which the audience love. He also described the end of season one as one of his favorite moments and called the ending “insane”.

From being a fan to part of the production, Tom Pelphrey eventually got the call to go in for the audition with long-time friend Alexa Fogel, the casting director of the show. Pelphrey plays the role of Ben Davis, the brother of Wendy Byrde. Davis shows up to the Ozarks, completely oblivious of the scheme Byrde and her husband Marty (Jason Bateman) had been playing over the years.

With the third season of the third season already being branded as the best so far by the critics, we are seriously expecting big things from Tom Pelphrey.