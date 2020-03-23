Ozark Season 3 Release Date, cast, spoilers and every single detail about the show. Check it out right here.

The popular web series, Ozark is coming back on the screens for it’s third season. This time the story is gonna take place in the family owned criminal enterprise that is Marty’s casino boat. Marty is going to use it to launder money for the Mexican drug cartel. Here’s all the information regarding the show.

The third season of Ozark series will release in March end. The first episode of the show will hit the screens on 27 March, Friday at 3: 01 am. And streaming service of the show is none other than Netflix.

Yes, the show’s trailer was recently released. Do watch it if you haven’t yet. Hype for the show has incredibly increased after the trailer’s launch.

All the lead roles of the show are gonna get back. Jason Bateman will return as Marty Byrde and Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde. Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner will get back to their roles as the Byrde kids, Charlotte and Jonah respectively . Julia Garner will also return for her role, Ruth Langmore, and Janet McTeer will also be back as cartel lawyer Helen Pierce.

In addition to these, few new faces will also join the cast. They are Tom Pelphrey whose character is Ben Davis. He is Wendy’s younger brother and even his capricious . Jessica Frances Dukes is also appearing in the show as Maya Miller, a FBI agent and forensic accountant. There are many more members who will be there in the cast.

As mentioned earlier, Marty will use his casino to launder money whereas, his wife, Wendy will fight with him to get the power. And Ruth Langmore will try to get into her new job as the manager of the Casino boat.