ozark-season-3-premieres-on-netflix-in-two-months

Ozark season 3 premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 27, 2020. The streaming network just announced the release date a few short weeks ago with a new release date video.

The second season premiered on the streaming service way back in August 2018, and fans of the series have been waiting patiently for the new season since then. Luckily, that wait is almost over.

We don’t really know what to expect from Ozark season 3, honestly. For how popular this show is, you’d think we’d be hearing all about possible spoilers, plot lines, and more, but the show has been able to keep that under wraps.

The last we heard about the season was at the Emmys when Jason Bateman and Julia Garner each won in their respective categories. Bateman said the show will jump forward about six months from the season 2 finale, and the casino will be up and running. How that affects the Byrdes, we don’t know yet.

Below, we shared a few things to expect in the new season.

Wendy taking charge

I think there’s a good chance we’ll see Wendy Byrde taking charge in season 3. She has been, sort of, following Marty’s plans for the first two seasons. That’s not totally true, because she’s made a lot of big decisions, but she might have just made the biggest decision of all. Marty had a possible way out at the end of season 2, and Wendy squashed that plan at the last minute.

Does this impact her relationship with Marty? I think that’s definite, but will they stay together? How does this end?

Will Charlotte stay?

For two seasons, we watched the whole family go back and forth about how involved they wanted to be with Marty’s business deals and arrangements. Charlotte almost bailed on the family last season. Will she be all-in with Wendy running the show? Or, will she try to bail again?

It will be really interesting to see how the whole family moves forward, and what it means for the future of these characters.

What will Marty do?

What is Marty going to do? Will he stay with Wendy and the kids after what happened in the finale? I can’t imagine he’d bail now, but Marty always finds a way out, or he has so far. Will that continue in season 3? Remember, he double-crossed the gangsters in Kansas City in season 2, and I can’t imagine they’ll just be cool with everything that went down.

How will Ruth react?

I’m also interested to see how Ruth and the Langmores proceed after the events of the finale. Ruth’s dad, Cade, was murdered by the cartel in the season finale. We haven’t seen Ruth really react to her father’s death.

How will she proceed with Cade completely out of the picture? I can see her becoming the person she has wanted to be but was continually dragged into the stuff Cade wanted and needed. I could also see her going the other way and blaming Marty for all these problems, considering the cartel was there because of him.

We’ll see what happens in the new season! Ozark season 3 premieres on March 27!