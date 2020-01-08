ozark-season-3-is-coming-to-netflix-in-march-2020

Ozark season 3 starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner is coming to Netflix in March 2020! Netflix just announced the release date in a new teaser.

The Byrdes are coming back very soon! Netflix just announced the Ozark season 3 release date in a new video posted to YouTube and social media.

Ozark season 3 premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 27, 2020. This is obviously fantastic news for fans of the series who have been waiting what feels like so long for the new season of the great Netflix original series.

The release date announcement video doesn’t include any clips or glimpses of season 3. Those will likely come next month or so as we get closer to that release date and Netflix shares the new trailers. Instead, we get clips of someone dealing cards and a machine counting money. This is a reference to the riverboat casino the Byrdes opened at the end of season 2.

Check out the release date announcement below!

It’s been a while since we have seen any new episodes of Ozark. The second season premiered on Netflix at the end of August 2018. So it will have been about 18 months between the two seasons by the time season 3 premieres.

There are 10 episodes in season 3, and Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, and Skylar Gaertner will all be back for season 3. We’re expecting to see most of the season 2 cast in the new season, along with a few newcomers.

We still don’t know that much about the new season. After winning an Emmy for directing season 2 this fall, Bateman said the new season would revolve around the riverboat casino and the Byrdes involvement with that project. There are many, many threats still out there for the Byrdes to navigate, and Wendy and Marty’s relationship will continue to be put to the test.

Wendy made a big move at the end of the season and stopped Marty’s plan to flee to Australia. How will he deal with that? Will they be able to move past it?

We’ll find out in Ozark season 3 in March 2020! Will you be watching?