ozark-season-3-is-back-in-march:-what-we-know-so-far

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 29: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner of ‘Ozark’ speak onstage during Netflix TCA 2018 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 29, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix) Netflix’s Ozark season 3 is set to air on March 27, 2020, so what do we know about what this season will entail?Ozark season 3 will return on March 27, 2020 on Netflix. All of the die-hard fans already know this but is there anything else we can expect?There are some new faces joining the Byrde family. Tom Pelphrey of Iron Fist, will portray Wendy’s brother Ben. His unannounced arrival can’t mean good things. Jessica Frances Dukes of Jessica Jones will also join the cast as Maya Miller, an FBI agent who has set her sights on taking down Marty.Julia Garner, who recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, will be back as Ruth. She will finally lose some of the hard exterior to show us a different side, a romantic side, when she forms a relationship with someone she really likes. It will be interesting to see how that plays out.Chris Mundy, showrunner, has told The Hollywood Reporter there are plans for at least five seasons.“We’ve always talked about it as five seasons. It could be four, it could be seven … but that always seemed like a good number to us.”Well over a year ago Jason Bateman, who is not only one of the lead actors in the series, playing Marty Byrd, but also produces and directs, shared his enthusiasm for season 3 on Twitter.Other things we know, the series will open about six months from where we left off with the casino up and running. Marty and Wendy (Laura Linney) will most likely continue to fight for their own ideas to reign supreme. But my money is on the assertive Wendy we witnessed at the end of season 2. With the death of Cade Langmore, there are bound to be more law enforcement officials present investigating this death, which could complicate things for the Byrds.One thing I am sure of, I am looking forward to season 3 of this series. It hooked me in from the beginning and I am anxious to see what is up next.Be sure to catch season 3 on March 27 and if you haven’t watched the other two seasons you’d better get to binge-watching. You won’t regret it.