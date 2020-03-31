ozark-season-3,-episode-3-recap:-kevin-cronin-was-here

Ozark places Marty in quite the predicament thanks to Wendy’s ambitious plans.

Ozark throws the most epic cliffhangers our way, and the third episode of the season is no exception. I mean, how crazy was the ending? Marty was straight-up abducted, and it was ridiculous. Some may agree he had this coming given all the chaos he has caused, but it was still rather scary to see him in this situation.

I honestly have so many questions about how this episode went down, and it all revolves around the safety of these characters. Ben and Ruth witnessed Marty’s abduction and since they decided to follow closely behind, goodness knows what will happen to them if they’re caught redhanded.

Also, is Marty about to get murdered at the hands of the cartel? And can we all just blame Wendy for this hot mess? Yes, yes we can.

While we know how the episode ends, the rest of the hour is just as eventful. One of the casino owners “accidentally” falls to her death courtesy of her husband. The two got into a verbal argument thanks to Helen and Wendy’s insistent meddling of buying their casino. One thing led to another, and before we knew it, the wife stumbled down a hill to her death.

Ozark has a dark way of portraying things and an even darker manner in which they are showing Wendy’s drastic personality transition. She’s so far gone at this point that she’s willing to go to great lengths to get baby Ezekiel back from Darlene.

She instigates Darlene to the point that Darlene punches Wendy. Little did we know it was all a ruse to place Darlene in a comprising situation. You know, the whole “she’s too unstable to take care of this child” argument.

Meanwhile, Marty tells Agent Miller that to get away from the cartel, he’ll go to prison voluntarily. He doesn’t want to actually go against the cartel because you know, they’d kill him immediately.

Things are getting really, really shady on Helen’s end, by the way. She’s been sneaking around asking Ruth some pretty strange questions. They mostly involve her gauging Ruth’s capability of running the casino. Why does she want to even know this? Does she have some weird plan in store for Marty? Like…killing him?

While Marty doesn’t die at the end of the episode (and hopefully not later on either), one thing does become clear. He probably gets abducted because someone on Navarro’s end realizes Wendy’s direct line to Navarro is compromised. I wouldn’t be surprised if they learned it was Marty behind that bold move.

Here’s to hoping Ozark doesn’t take Marty away from us. They can’t do that…

…Right?