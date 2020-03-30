ozark-season-3:-a-new-entry-of-madison-thompson.-find-out-all-about-her-character-erin-pierce

Ozark, one of Netflix’s most highly rated shows on Netflix returned for season 3 on 27th March 2020. The show comes after a two-year break, and fans are buzzing about season 3. And it has probably been worth the wait, as critics have called it the best season yet.

The story of “Ozark” revolves around two people who mess up so badly that there’s no coming back. The peace they can find is only temporary. It’s in the day-to-day grind, where they can distract themselves through work. With a strong Cast that includes veteran actors like Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, the show delivers on all fronts.

While the major characters have made it through to the third series, there a few new faces that can be seen in the third season of the show. One of those new members is young actress Madison Thompson, who plays Erin Pierce in the third season. Madison plays the daughter of Helen Pierce’s (Janet McTeer).

Who is Madison Thompson?

Madison Thompson has been working as an actress for approximately seven years. She has appeared on many popular TV series including Major Crimes, Henry Danger, American Housewife, and Shots Fired. In 2018, Thompson had a role on the ABC comedy-drama Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, and also appeared in an episode of NCIS: New Orleans.

What did Thompson say about her role and what fans should expect from season 3?

Thompson talked about her character, what it was like to join the show and what we can expect from season three. She also talked about how it was working with co-star and director Jason Bateman. Thompson said that she is learning a lot from Jason Bateman who has played a lot of different roles, as he is the lead-actor, head producer and director of the show. Thompson also said it was thrilling to sign up for a show in which the actors are associated with building the plot. Talking about season 3, she says that the stakes are elevated to a degree that the viewers have ever witnessed before and with these large stakes there are also huge possible losses.

With season three being one of the most thrilling series yet, we are certainly hoping for big things from Madison’s character.