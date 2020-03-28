Ozark is returning with a new character ‘Erin Pierce’ for its Season 3, Madison Thompson joins the cast. Read to know more details.

‘Ozark’ is a crime web TV series which is created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. It is premiered on Netflix. The story is about Martin Byrde who is a financial advisor. He moves his family from the suburb in Chicago to a summer resort of Osage Beach, Missouri because the money laundering scheme went wrong.

After almost two years of gap, one of the hit series of Netflix ‘Ozark’ is returning with its Season 3. It is declared to be released on Friday, 27th March.

Many characters from the previous seasons are back this time also. Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde and Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde will definitely be seen in their lead roles. There are some of the characters who died in the Season 2 which means there is possibility for entry of some of the new faces in the cast.

One new member joining the cast is Madison Thompson. She will be playing the role of Erin Pierce in the series. Here is everything what you need to know!

Who is Erin Pierce?

Erin Pierce is the daughter of Helen Pierce who is a recurring character from Season 2. She described her as ‘very cold and calculating’. She told about her character saying, ‘My character is, and you’ll figure this out right from the very first scene, very headstrong. She’s very similar to her mother in that she knows what she wants and is not afraid to take charge and to say no’.

What was it like to join the cast?

She told that joining the cast for the third sequel was like walking into a well oiled machine.

She added, ’These people have been working for almost two years together, it’s a lot of the same cast, a lot of the same crew and they really work as a team, as a machine.She said it was amazing to work in a show in which the actors are like so much involved in developing the story.