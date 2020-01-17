Øya Festival adds Stormzy, FKA Twigs, Aurora to 2020 line-up

Stormzy, FKA Twigs and Aurora are some of the latest names to join the line-up for this year’s Øya Festival in Norway.

The festival, held in Tøyen Park from August 11-15, had previously announced Bon Iver and Bikini Kill. Also joining the bill at this year’s event is Dave, Michael Kiwanuka, Suede, Floating Points, Emilie Nicolas, Kvelertak, Sondre Lerche, Kamaal Williams, Koffee, Dagny, Kamara, Los Bitchos, Myra and Signe Marie Rustard.

The 2020 instalment follows the festival’s 20th anniversary, which took place last summer, and featured the likes of Tame Impala, The Cure, James Blake, Christine and the Queens and Erykah Badu.

Brockhampton live at Øya Festival

NME‘s Andrew Trendell attended the 2019 event. In a five-star review he wrote that the festival “is inclusive, green and feel-good – like all festivals could be”.

“Not only is it Norway’s biggest festival, it has also become renowned as a true favourite hidden gem across Europe. Sure, it’s great that they can attract Glastonbury headliners like The Cure and Tame Impala to the intimate settings of Oslo’s green city centre Tøyenpark. But the success of this festival is about much more than big names.

He continued: “Where other festivals follow, Øya seems to lead. Primavera Sound made headlines this year with a pioneering approach to having a 50/50 gender-split line-up, with other international events signing up for this to be the norm by 2022. This is the third year in a row that Øya has done the same thing – with no fanfare.”

Tickets for the festival are available here.