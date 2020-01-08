oxtail-and-black-pudding-puff-pastry-pie-recipe

A hearty pie that’s properly sustaining. Make it as one big pie, with a marrowbone in each corner (very Battersea Power Station) or four individual pies. Morrisons sometimes stocks marrowbones, or ask your butcher; if you can’t get them, the pie is still excellent without. Serve with mash and greens.

Prep time: 25 minutes, plus cooling time | Cooking time: 4 hours

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp dripping or vegetable oil

1 oxtail, cut into roughly 3cm chunks

250ml red wine

120g streaky bacon

2 large banana shallots, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 celery sticks, finely chopped

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 litre beef stock

100g pitted dried prunes

250g black pudding

2 sprigs of thyme, plus 4 to decorate (optional)

500g puff or rough-puff pastry

Flour, for dusting

1 egg, beaten

4 marrowbones, each about 10-15cm long

METHOD