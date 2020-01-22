oxford-college-rows-back-on-transgender-discussion-rules-following-outcry-over-free-speech

An Oxford college has rowed back on its code of conduct for a transgender discussion following criticism that it was closing down free speech.

Merton College advertised its upcoming “Equality Conversation” event which it says will explore “perspectives on trans intersectionality”.

Yet in order to reserve a place at the event, attendees must sign up to a code of conduct which states they must “refrain from using language or putting forward views intended to undermine the validity of trans and gender diverse identities”.

Academics told The Telegraph earlier this week that Merton College was adopting a “draconian” stance towards free speech by “suppressing gender-critical thought”.

Prof Selina Todd, a historian at Oxford University, had said she was “stunned” by the event’s rules, adding that it sets a “dangerous precedent”.

On Wednesday, the College removed the code of conduct from the event page and replaced it with a statement in support of free speech.

It said: “The University and College prioritise the protection both of academic freedom and of their members from unlawful discrimination.

“We seek to foster a culture of robust expression of opinion and debate that does not tolerate any form of harassment or victimisation.