Overwatch 2 : This new bug is ruining the game experience of many players

Blizzard has managed to stabilize the experience to the point where players can log in and play, sometimes bugs or weird glitches can still appear. On this occasion, the players have discovered that Sombra’s win animation shows Soldier 76 hacking. While more comical than harmful to the overall experience, this Sombra bug is relatively minor compared to some of the issues the game has faced since its release.

The new visual error of Overwatch 2 comes from a Reddit user named LiamAcko. This shows after a match win, the Yodiomensen player is given the honor of showing the best play at the end of the match, using the Hacking cinematic for Shadow. Traditionally, the featured cinematic acts as a kind of troll, showing another player as the best move, only for the screen to get hacked with Sombra’s skull icon, where it is revealed that she is actually the real play of the game.

Sombra’s victory animation shows Soldier 76 in a new game bug

What’s interesting is that LiamAcko’s clip actually shows the featured intro seemingly backwards. The first character shown is Shadow, although the message thinks Soldier 76 is actually being shown. Then the screen changes as expected only now Soldier 76 is shown with the Shadow message “outstanding play” on the screen. The game confusion seems to be a bit more widespread as people commenting on the post share similar stories.