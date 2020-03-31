over-800-cpd-officers,-employees-call-off-sick-monday

by: Nancy Loo

Posted: Mar 31, 2020

/ Updated: Mar 31, 2020 / 07: 08 AM CDT

CHICAGO — The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on the Chicago Police Department.

According to CPD, of the 50 officers who have tested positive for the virus, a few have required hospitalization and one is said to be in critical condition.

The department said it is largely due to precautionary measures that hundreds are taking sick leave.

The number of calls for Tuesday remains to be seen, but CPD had more than 800 officers and employees out sick Monday — that’s about 6 percent of the entire force.

Free testing is being offered by a newly formed group called “Bank the Blue” to help and support officers through the pandemic.

The department’s first confirmed case of coronavirus was reported just two weeks ago with a detective testing positive at the police facility in Homan Square. The building underwent a thorough cleaning and disinfection.

CPD Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the department is prioritizing infection control measures within all police facilities.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce additional support for first responders later Tuesday morning.