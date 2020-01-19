Older motorists are paying ever-increasing insurance premiums while younger drivers pay less – but there are ways for the over-50s to beat the rise.

This group saw the biggest rise in their insurance costs last year, as prices rose 3.3pc to an average of £413, according to analysts Consumer Intelligence. Younger drivers either experienced a smaller increase or saw their average premiums fall.

Insurance costs rose by 2.6pc for drivers between the ages of 25 and 49, to an average of £714.

Premiums actually fell 1.2pc for motorists under the age of 25 during 2019. However, this age bracket continued to pay the most for cover: £1,591 on average. The reason older drivers are paying more is mostly due to factors outside their control.

Drivers have been getting older as the population ages. Once motorists reach 70, statistics show they are more likely to have accidents. The risk of this has fed into a higher average insurance premium.

There is an increasing number of older drivers on the roads, as public transport has suffered from budget cuts in many rural areas. Elderly drivers also tend to be less proficient at using the price comparison websites which promote the cheapest premiums and bring down the average.