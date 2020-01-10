outstanding-schools-will-no-longer-be-exempt-from-inspections,-under-government-plans

Outstanding schools will no longer be exempt from routine inspections, amid fears that they are “taking their feet off the pedal”.

Under new Government plans, schools which have previously been awarded the highest Ofsted grade will all be inspected again in the next five years.

Schools rated as “outstanding” are highly sought after by parents and often drive up nearby house prices as families flock to the local area so that they qualify for the school catchment area.

These schools are exempt from routine inspection by law, and are only visited if the watchdog has concerns about their performance.

This means that some can go without inspection for over a decade, during which time standards can steeply decline. The proposals to reverse the exemption, which will be subject to parliamentary approval, come amid concern that parents no longer have confidence in the rating.

A report by the National Audit Office in 2018 found that there were 296 “outstanding” schools which had not been inspected for over 10 years.

Tom Richmond, a former Government advisor who now runs the education think tank EDSK, said: “The problem with the exemption is that school performance can change dramatically in a short space of time.

“Removing the exemption will ensure even the highest performing schools will still continue to improve rather than in any way just taking their foot off the pedal.”

He said that parents rely heavily on Ofsted ratings when choosing schools for their children, adding: “If a school has not been inspected for over a decade, it is very possible that parents will be making decisions based on incorrect information.

“This could potentially have very serious consequences for the quality of education their children receive.”

The Good Schools Guide has previously said that parents looking for the best schools should make reconnaissance trips to the school gates rather than rely on outdated Ofsted reports.

Ofsted has previously revealed that the number of “outstanding” schools that retained their status halved upon re-inspection.

Last academic year only 16 per cent of schools retained their “outstanding” status following re-inspection compared to 33 per cent last year, official figures showed.

The overall proportion of schools judged good or outstanding at their most recent inspection has dropped in the past two years, from 87 per cent in August 2017 to 85 per cent by the end of March 2019.

Amanda Spielman, the chief inspector, said: “We have long argued that the exemption for outstanding schools has served its purpose and needs to go. “Only by regularly inspecting all schools can we make sure the outstanding grade remains a genuine beacon of excellence.”

Headteachers also welcomed the move. Duncan Baldwin of the Association of School and College Leaders said that the exemption policy had been“well-intentioned” but it resulted in parents being left in the dark about a school’s progress for “too long”.

Gavin Williamson, the education secretary said: “We know parents trust Ofsted – and with good reason. It serves a valuable purpose as the only organisation that gives a clear, accessible and impartial view on school and college performance.

“But it’s also far more than that – it’s a driver of improvement. Although we continue to trust our best schools and colleges to get on with the job of educating, without Ofsted standards would go unchecked and the exemption meant there is often not an up to date picture.”