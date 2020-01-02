outrage-as-train-prices-rise-again-from-today

Rail passengers face ‘another decade of misery’ as yet another fare are hike has upped average tickets by 2.7%, a campaign group has claimed.

Passengers around the country are set to demonstrate against the rise today, which saw some long-distance commuters’ annual cost of getting to work increase by more than £100.

The increase comes despite fewer than two-thirds of trains being on time last year and less than half of passengers being satisfied with the value for money of train tickets, according to the latest survey by watchdog Transport Focus.

Bruce Williamson, from pressure group Railfuture, claimed fares are ‘outstripping people’s incomes’ and said: ‘Welcome to another decade of misery for rail passengers.

‘How on earth is the Government going to meet its climate commitments by pricing people off environmentally-friendly trains and on to our polluted and congested roads?

Network Rail data shows only 65% of trains arrived at their scheduled station stops within one minute of the timetable in the 12 months to December 7.

South Western Railway passengers suffered from strike action throughout December, while there was major disruption to Northern, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains services during much of 2019.

Meanwhile, £4.4 billion in dividends was paid out to shareholders over the last 10 years, according to an analysis by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union of company accounts for train operators and three major rolling stock firms.

Transport Focus director David Sidebottom said: ‘After a year of pretty poor performance in some areas, passengers just want a consistent day-to-day service they can rely on and a better chance of getting a seat.’

He urged passengers to ‘offset the cost of the fare rises’ by claiming compensation for every eligible delay.

Among the routes where the price of annual season tickets has increased by a three-figure sum are:

– Reading to London (up £132 to £4,736)

– Gloucester to Birmingham (up £118 to £4,356)

– Glasgow to Edinburgh via any permitted route (up £116 to £4,200)

Passengers buying tickets for day trips have also been hit by the fares rise, with commuters at London Kings Cross, Norwich, Bolton and Chelmsford being amongst those set to protest.

The increase in around 45% of fares, including season tickets, is regulated by the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments.

This is predominantly capped at July’s RPI inflation figure, which was 2.8%.

Other fare rises are decided by train companies.

Robert Nisbet, director of nations and regions for industry body the Rail Delivery Group, said: ‘We know that no-one wants to pay more to travel, and rail companies have, for the third year in a row, held average fare increases below inflation while continuing to deliver investment in new trains and extra services that will improve journeys for customers.’

He added that 2020 will see 1,000 extra weekly services and 1,000 more carriages added to Britain’s rail fleet.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced the creation of a new fund to support trials of more flexible fares as part of improvements focused on ‘putting passengers first’.

Mr Shapps unveiled a new fares trial on Govia Thameslink Railway services which will give passengers on certain routes the opportunity to buy better value tickets aimed at part-time workers.

A fund to support further trials across Britain will also be established by the Government.

The Department for Transport are set to lay out plans for reforms of the railways shortly, in response to recommendations in a Rail Review led by former British Airways boss Keith Williams.

It was due to be published in autumn 2019 but was delayed until this year due to the general election.

Mr Shapps said: ‘This Government will improve the railway system to ensure the focus is always on putting passengers first.

‘This commitment begins with the launch of innovative fares trials, to help explore the benefits and costs of a clearer, more flexible and fairer fares system.’

Mr Williams said his review’s recommendations will be aimed at ‘creating a system that’s built for its passengers’.

But Labour’s shadow transport secretary, Andy McDonald, said: ‘Today’s average fare increase means ticket prices have risen by 40% since 2010.

‘It shows that this Government is not serious about supporting either public transport or tackling climate change, road congestion and air quality.’

He also noted that rail fares in Germany were cut by 10% yesterday.