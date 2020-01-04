outlaw-motorcycle-gangs-linked-to-crime-wave-in-costa-del-sol 

Police authorities in Spain believe that a crackdown on criminal biker gangs in northern Europe could be behind a crime wave that saw 24 murders in the Costa del Sol province of Malaga over the last year.

While used to combating the criminal activities of Eastern European and South American mafias on the country’s southern coast, Spanish police are now facing a new threat from outlaw motorcycle gangs.

The development comes after the Netherlands and Germany cracked down on organisations such as the Hells Angels, prompting members to move to the sunnier climes of the Costa del Sol.

After a surge of crimes in the Netherlands connected to outlaw biker gangs, courts in the country have banned four organisations, starting with Satudarah and Bandidos in 2018, and in 2019 adding No Surrender and Hells Angels.

The public prosecution said of the Hells Angels: “There is a culture of violence within the club that endangers society and the rule of law.”

Germany has not gone so far, but individual chapters have been closed down and several gangs have been forbidden from wearing their colours.

The inspector in charge of the Spanish National Police’s team of investigators specialising in motorcycle gangs has told The Telegraph that the influx is behind the emergence of more violent and organised crime involving such groups in Spain.