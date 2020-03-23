outlander’s-sam-heughan-blasts-critics-after-he-reveals-he’s-on-vacation-in-hawaii-during-coronavirus-pandemic

Outlander star Sam Heughan is handling the COVID-19 pandemic a little bit differently than most, and the critics are calling him out for it. Heughan revealed over the weekend that he is on vacation in Hawaii while millions around the world self-quarantine, and he clapped back at those who criticized his choice.

During a live Twitter Q&A, the Scottish actor said that he was on holiday in Hawaii due to a scheduled appearance that was canceled. Heughan was supposed to appear at PaleyFest to promote his new project Bloodshot, but he went to Hawaii anyway to enjoy some rest and relaxation.

Thanks to all the fans for supporting #Bloodshot 🔴 I want everyone to stay safe while get a chance to see the movie I’m so proud of. You can pre-order @Bloodshot 🔴 now on digital and watch it next Tuesday 3/24 and internationally starting 3/27! https://t.co/kLTZCXLBBH pic.twitter.com/PQaJ14JK3Y — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) March 23, 2020

“I’m in Hawaii,” noted Heughan during the Q&A. “Came here before travel ban. Rather concerned to return to UK. Certainly safer here for now. Hope you’re safe and your family too!”

That comment led to one fan immediately asking for more details about Heughan’s decision to go on vacation, and wondered if the actor decided to travel after PaleyFest was canceled. The fan asked if Heughan booked the vacation knowing he was going to PaleyFest, or if he booked the holiday while knowing there is a rising global pandemic.

“Doesn’t add up. People are dying, being quarantined, and many have lost their jobs. This is serious, dude,” wrote the fan, to which Heughan replied: “Thank you for your concern….Yes people ARE dying. It’s terrifying. For your information, I booked once I knew Paley was cancelled. Is that okay with you?”

Hey Nuria! Thanks for asking, I’m in Hawaii. Came here before travel ban. Rather concerned to return to UK. Certainly safer here for now. Hope you’re safe and your family too!x https://t.co/QQjcOwurUJ — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) March 22, 2020

This response didn’t sit well with some fans who called out Heughan for choosing to travel to Hawaii despite the fact that the state’s Governor, David Ige, announced on March 17th that all visitors to the state should postpone their vacations for at least 30 days to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Some called Heughan “irresponsible” and slammed him for possibly putting an extra burden on the state’s health care system. Still, Sam Heughan wouldn’t back down and he wrote that his critics were “rude or completely disillusional [sic].” The actor made it clear that even though he wasn’t at home, he was still self-isolating and taking care of himself while on holiday.

New episodes of Outlander air Sunday nights on Starz.



Post Views:

4





