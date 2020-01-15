outlander-could-have-spin-offs-and-sequels,-says-starz-boss

Time-jumping drama Outlander could be getting “extensions, spin-offs or sequels” according to Jeffrey Hirsch, CEO and president of the show’s US streamer Starz.

“We think there’s a lot of opportunity in the Outlander universe to have the story extensions or spins or sequels,” Hirsch told reporters on Tuesday during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. “We continue to look at that with our partners at Sony.

“Hopefully we’ll find something that we feel is great and continue to tell that story.”

Hirsch offered no details as to where these story extensions would go or who they might focus on.

However, it’s been widely speculated that a spin-off centring around popular recurring character Lord John Grey (played by David Berry) might happen eventually.

Diana Gabaldon, the writer whose books the show is based on, gave the fan favourite his own spin-off novels – so a TV series would make sense. Gabaldon has even posted about the possibility on Twitter in the past.

“Who knows? Interest Has Been Expressed, is about all I could tell you,” the writer posted when asked by a fan whether there would be a Lord John Grey TV show back in 2018.

What we do know is that Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will be reprising their roles as Claire and Jamie for the upcoming Outlander season five. Plus, a sixth season has already been confirmed.

Outlander season 5 is set to air on Starz from Sunday 16th February, with each episode airing on Amazon Prime in the UK the day after its US release