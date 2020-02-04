Ousmane Dembele suffers fresh injury worry in new blow for Barcelona
Ousmane Dembele has suffered another injury setback to potentially prolong his spell on the sidelines for Barcelona.
Dembele, 22, has been out since November with a hamstring injury, and suffered further discomfort in his right leg during training on Monday morning.
Barcelona confirmed that the winger’s issue was a consequence of muscle fatigue, and added that he will continue with his injury rehabilitation.
No timeframe was given for Dembele’s return, but the forward was closing in on a return as he went through the final stages of his recovery having returned to full first-team training.
Dembele has had a torrid time with injuries since joining Barca from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth up to €145million in 2017, making just 74 appearances in two-and-a-half seasons for the Blaugrana.
Dembele’s setback is a further blow for Barca: the Spanish champions failed to sign a forward in January despite Luis Suarez’s knee injury sidelining the Uruguayan for four months.
(REUTERS)
There remains a possibility that Suarez will not return this season, increasing the pressure on Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and 17-year-old Ansu Fati to lead their title defence.
Barca recently slipped up with a 2-0 defeat at Valencia, with Real Madrid taking advantage to currently lead LaLiga by three points.
Additional reporting by Reuters.