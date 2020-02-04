ousmane-dembele-suffers-fresh-injury-worry-in-new-blow-for-barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has suffered another injury setback to potentially prolong his spell on the sidelines for Barcelona.

Dembele, 22, has been out since November with a hamstring injury, and suffered further discomfort in his right leg during training on Monday morning.

Barcelona confirmed that the winger’s issue was a consequence of muscle fatigue, and added that he will continue with his injury rehabilitation.

No timeframe was given for Dembele’s return, but the forward was closing in on a return as he went through the final stages of his recovery having returned to full first-team training.

Dembele has had a torrid time with injuries since joining Barca from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth up to €145million in 2017, making just 74 appearances in two-and-a-half seasons for the Blaugrana.

Dembele’s setback is a further blow for Barca: the Spanish champions failed to sign a forward in January despite Luis Suarez’s knee injury sidelining the Uruguayan for four months.

There remains a possibility that Suarez will not return this season, increasing the pressure on Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and 17-year-old Ansu Fati to lead their title defence.

Barca recently slipped up with a 2-0 defeat at Valencia, with Real Madrid taking advantage to currently lead LaLiga by three points.

Additional reporting by Reuters.