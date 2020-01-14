ourbus-launched-a-framingham-to-nyc-route

A new bus company has rolled into Framingham to serve passengers heading to the Big Apple after Stoughton-based luxury bus service LimoLiner went out of business on Dec. 31.

OurBus, a New York-based transportation startup, launched direct service from Framingham to New York City on Jan. 10.

“Framingham and its surrounding towns aren’t close to a major Amtrak station or large airport, so buses are the best way to travel to New York City,” Axel Hellman, co-founder and head of transportation planning for OurBus, said in a press release. “Residents deserve easy, efficient transportation options. We’re glad that we can step in and ensure that direct bus travel to New York continues to be available to them.”

The company, which contracts out to independent coach companies, has partnered with Merrimac-based Coach Company for the route. Passengers ride on “modern charter-style buses that have free Wi-Fi, restrooms, reclining seats, charging ports, free water bottles, and technology that lets you track the bus,” according to the company’s website.

Travelers can currently get to New York City from Framingham on OurBus twice daily on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, but the company said it expects to expand the service to seven days a week beginning in March.

OurBus launched a Boston to New York City service in June and also offers routes from Lowell, Methuen, and Worcester to New York City.

Framingham passengers board OurBus at the Park-and-Ride lot on Route 9 East. Ticket prices begin at $25.