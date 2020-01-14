our-top-picks-from-the-adidas-x-ivy-park-collab-that-has-beyonce’s-beyhive-buzzing

The Beyhive is officially buzzing about the new Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration.

After Beyonce herself released teaser images with the words Ivy Park written on her grills and braided into her hair, we’ve known it’s going to be something big.

The slogan Adidas are going with on their website is: ‘YOUR POWER, OUR PURPOSE. YOUR FREEDOM, OUR MISSION. YOUR STYLE, OUR MUSE. THE FIRST-EVER CAPSULE COLLECTION OF ADIDAS X IVY PARK IS COMING SOON.’

The date was set – 18 January – and the colour scheme (warm oranges and deep reds) was also clear through the pictures.

There were even quite a few memes around one picture of Bey featured on the cover of Elle, with social media users saying it could almost be compared to a Sainsbury’s uniform.

Sainsbury’s should be so lucky.

However, more products have now been leaked online. So, if you want to rep the British supermarket or the Queen herself, here’s what you should get your hands on.

Ivy Park x Adidas trainers

Ivy Park x Adidas clothing

So far, the things we can glean clothing-wise come from celebrities unboxing their PR packages and giving us a sneak peek.

One of the standout pieces is an orange bomber jacket, featuring lace-up designs along the arms.

The iconic ‘Sainsbury’s’ bodysuit as modelled by Beyonce will also be available for around $60 (£46) if the grapevine is to be believed.

It features a deep jam coloured body, with orange piping and baggy sleeves that are cuffed at the wrist.

Get your wallet our gym gear too, as cycling shorts and crops will feature heavily throughout the collection in a variety of colourways.

The short-sleeved cream hooded top should also be a popular item, particular after Laverne Cox gave the fabrics a glowing endorsement, saying that the workout gear felt practical but luxurious.

It’s not all gym wear, though. Diplo unboxed a utility style boiler suit in the collection’s colours, so those who are after a baggier fit also won’t disappointed.

Or, if you prefer to go out rather than work out, there’s a burgundy shirred bodysuit and burgundy bodycon zip dress that are sure to wow.

Shop the collection at 8pm 17 January on adidas.co.uk and 18 January in the flagship London Adidas store.

