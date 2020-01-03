‘our-priority-must-be-to-avoid-another-costly-war’:-what-mass.-politicians-are-saying-about-the-killing-of-iran’s-qassim-suleimani

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 3, 2020

Sen. Ed Markey

Congress is the only entity that can authorize military force. We cannot and must not get drawn into war with Iran. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 3, 2020

Rep. Jim McGovern

2/ Republicans and Democrats alike do not want war with Iran. The American people do not want war with Iran. We are sick and tired of endless wars. We have heard nothing so far from this administration about how they plan to deescalate this dangerous situation and prevent this… — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 3, 2020

4/ increase the likelihood of extremist retaliation throughout the region & encourage more anti-Americanism in Iraq. This is a dangerous moment for the US & the World. Yet the White House hasn’t explained their strategy or told anyone what happens next. Americans deserve better. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 3, 2020

Rep. Joe Kennedy III

We shouldn’t have gone to war with Iraq then. We shouldn’t go to war with Iran now. — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) January 3, 2020

Qassem Soleimani was an evil man who deserved to be held accountable for his sins. But carrying out an assassination without notifying Congress or presenting a plan to avoid war and American casualties is reckless and dangerous. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) January 3, 2020

Rep. Seth Moulton