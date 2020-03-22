ottawa-county-barn-total-loss-after-fire

Ottawa County
by: WOODTV.com staff
Posted: Mar 21, 2020 / 09: 25 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 21, 2020 / 09: 25 PM EDT
WEST OLIVE, Mich. (WOOD) —
No one was hurt in a large barn fire in Ottawa County.
The fire happened around 9: 30 a.m. Saturday on Fillmore Street near 132nd Avenue in West Olive.
The entire structure went up in flames. The barn was a total loss, fire officials told News 8.
The fire captain told News 8 the blaze was likely sparked by a problem with a pole connected to a fire pit.
The blaze took firefighters several hours to knock it all down.
