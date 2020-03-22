Ottawa County barn total loss after fire

Posted by — March 22, 2020
Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 / 09: 25 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 21, 2020 / 09: 25 PM EDT

WEST OLIVE, Mich. (WOOD) —
No one was hurt in a large barn fire in Ottawa County.

The fire happened around 9: 30 a.m. Saturday on Fillmore Street near 132nd Avenue in West Olive.

The entire structure went up in flames. The barn was a total loss, fire officials told News 8.

The fire captain told News 8 the blaze was likely sparked by a problem with a pole connected to a fire pit.

The blaze took firefighters several hours to knock it all down.

