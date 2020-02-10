oscars-winners-2020:-brad-pitt-is-crowned-best-supporting-actor-and-parasite-makes-history-at-academy-awards

Oscars winners 2020: Brad Pitt is crowned Best Supporting Actor and Parasite makes history at Academy Awards

Hollywood’s biggest talents were recognised at the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

Brad Pitt was the first winner of the night, taking home his first acting Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

The star, who plays a stunt man in Quentin Tarantino’s latest film, thanked his director and “all the people I’ve met along the way” including co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, before suggesting that the movie’s title summed up his career trajectory. He ultimately dedicated his win to his children, “who colour everything I do.”

Bong Joon-Ho made history as the first South Korean to win an Oscar as he and co-writer Han Jon Won picked up the Best Original Screenplay award for Parasite.

Here is the full list of Oscar winners 

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Original Screenplay

Bong Joon-Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Best Animated Feature Film

Toy Story 4

Best Production Design

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Costume Design

Little Women

Best Animated Short Film

Hair Love

Best Live Action Short Film

The Neighbour’s Widow

