Oscars winners 2020: Brad Pitt is crowned Best Supporting Actor and Parasite makes history at Academy Awards
Hollywood’s biggest talents were recognised at the 92nd annual Academy Awards.
Brad Pitt was the first winner of the night, taking home his first acting Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.
The star, who plays a stunt man in Quentin Tarantino’s latest film, thanked his director and “all the people I’ve met along the way” including co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, before suggesting that the movie’s title summed up his career trajectory. He ultimately dedicated his win to his children, “who colour everything I do.”
Bong Joon-Ho made history as the first South Korean to win an Oscar as he and co-writer Han Jon Won picked up the Best Original Screenplay award for Parasite.
(AFP via Getty Images)
Here is the full list of Oscar winners
Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Best Original Screenplay
Bong Joon-Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
Best Adapted Screenplay
Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
Best Animated Feature Film
Toy Story 4
Best Production Design
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Best Costume Design
Little Women
Best Animated Short Film
Hair Love
Best Live Action Short Film
The Neighbour’s Widow