oscars-red-carpet-2020:-laura-dern-and-1917-cast-lead-stars-as-billy-porter-goes-for-gold

The biggest names in Hollywood descended on Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Sunday night ahead of the 92nd annual Oscars ceremony.

Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and 1917 stars George Mackay and Dean-Charles Chapman were among the first stars to arrive on the red carpet, while Laura Dern brought her actress mother Diane Ladd as her plus one for the ceremony.

The cast of Parasite and director Bong Joon-ho also posed up a storm.

The film has made history as the first ever South Korean movie to receive a Best Picture nomination and is also nominated in the Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay categories. Bong is also hotly tipped for Best Director and will go up against 1917’s Sir Sam Mendes.

(AP)

Pose star Billy Porter has become famed for his dramatic red carpet ensembles and did not disappoint with this year’s outfit.

The Emmy winning actor wore a custom Giles Deacon couture gown with a feathered gold bodice and an intricately printed skirt.

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera, who is expecting her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams, showed off her baby bump on the red carpet, wearing a deep scarlet gown with puffed sleeves.

Youngster Julia Butters, who steals the scene from co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, made a sweet Oscars debut in a pink dress – and admitted that she had stashed some turkey sandwiches in her handbag as she wasn’t so keen on the food at awards ceremonies.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The wet weather caused some drama before proceedings kicked off as pools of water gathered on top of the clear canopy above the red carpet, prompting fears that the carpet could flood.

Videos on social media showed red carpet staff attempting to push the water back over the side of the structure to avoid it falling on camera crews and lighting.

Luckily the attendees remained dry thanks to their impressive efforts.

The Oscars ceremony will kick off at 1am GMT and is available to watch on Sky Cinema Oscars and stream on Now TV.