oscars-preparations-get-underway-in-los-angeles-ahead-of-92nd-ceremony

Preparations for the Oscars has kicked off ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.

New photos show staff rolling out the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The pictures also show the construction of the intricately layered white and gold backdrop which celebrities will pose for photos against.

Gold curtains and 3D Oscar signs have also been assembled outside the theatre, which has been the permanent home of the Academy Awards since 2002.

The red carpet has been rolled out ahead of the ceremony (AFP via Getty Images)

The 92nd annual ceremony will take place without a host for the second year in a row. Last year’s Academy Awards marked the first time the event had taken place without a lead presenter since 1989, and was largely well received by viewers.

Todd Phillips’ comic book movie Joker is currently leading the Oscar race with a total of 11 nominations, with star Joaquim Phoenix tipped to take home the Best Actor trophy for his performance.

The Oscars’ trademark backdrop is also being put together (AFP via Getty Images)

Sir Sam Mendes’ World War One epic 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood are close behind with a total of 10 nominations each. Both films have picked up nods for Best Picture and Best Director.

Streaming platform Netflix has also received a slew of nominations for critically acclaimed films including The Irishman, The Two Popes and Marriage Story.

Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite has also made history as the first ever South Korean film to be nominated for Best Picture.

Bong’s film is hotly tipped to receive the Oscar for Best International Feature, and he and Mendes are seen as the two most likely contenders for Best Director.

Watch the Academy Awards from 1am GMT on February 10 on Sky Cinema Oscars or stream on Now TV.