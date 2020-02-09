Oscars performances 2020: From Billie Eilish to Janelle Monáe – the artists singing at this year's Academy Awards

Oscars performances often make for some of the most exciting moments of the ceremony and we’re still not over Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s intoxicating performance of Shallow in 2019.

This time around, stars such as Billie Eilish and Janelle Monae are set to bring their musical talents to the stage at the Academy Awards, along with the nominees for Best Original Song.

If you’re planning to stay up – or wondering what to look out for – here’s a full rundown of all the acts who will be taking to the stage…

Who will be performing at this year’s Academy Awards?

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish recently took home five Grammy Awards. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

After her enormous night at this year’s Grammy Awards, The Academy announced on Twitter that pop prodigy Billie Eilish will take to the Oscars stage.

The Academy revealed that Eilish will give a “special performance” at the awards, but have not said what song she will be singing.

Eilish was recently announced as the star behind the song accompanying the upcoming 25th Bond film, No Time to Die.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle ​Monáe had a supporting role in the Oscar-nominated biopic Harriet (Angela Lubrano/Livepix)

Singer and actress Janelle Monáe will also give a “special performance” at the Oscars 2020.

Monáe has starred in a number of Oscar-nominated films, including Best Picture winner Moonlight and 2019 biopic Harriet.

Elton John

Elton John and Bernie Taupin won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song this year (Getty Images)

The legendary Elton John is set to perform his Oscar-nominated song I’m Gonna Love Me Again from Rocketman.

The track, co-written with Bernie Taupin, is considered a frontrunner to win Best Original Song, which John was previously awarded for Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King in 1995.

The Lion King received three nominations in the category that year, with Circle of Life and Hakuna Matata aldso making the shortlist.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song for Harriet (Getty Images)

British actress and singer-songwriter Cynthia Erivo will be performing her nominated track Stand Up, which she wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell for the film Harriet.

Erivo is also nominated in the Best Actress category for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in the film.

If Erivo triumphs in either category, she will become one of the youngest EGOT winners ever.

Idina Menzel and Aurora

(Getty Images)

Broadway legend Idina Menzel and Norwegian singer Aurora will be performing their song Into the Unknown from Frozen II, also up for Best Original Song.

The performance sees Menzel return to the stage on which she performed Let It Go from the first Frozen instalment in 2014.

Chrissy Metz

(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz will be performing I’m Standing With You, a Best Original Song nominee from the faith-based drama Breakthrough.

The song marks songwriter Dianne Warren’s eleventh(!) nomination, with previous nods for RBG, Marshall and Pearl Harbour.

Randy Newman

(Getty Images)

Take a breath: singer-songwriter and composer Randy Newman has been nominated for 22 Oscars and won two, most recently for We Belong Together from Toy Story 3.

This year, Newman will be performing Best Original Song nominee I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4.

Newman is also nominated for Best Original Score this year for his work on Marriage Story.