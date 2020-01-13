oscars-only-narrowly-avoid-being-#sowhite-as-cynthia-erivo-lands-nomination

The Oscars have narrowly avoided the #OscarsSoWhite category – but only just.

The Baftas were criticised last week after failing to nominated a single non-white actor in the acting categories.

However, Cynthia Erivo was nominated for best actress for her role in Harriet, alongside Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellwegger (Judy).

In the best actor category, Spanish star Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) was nominated alongside Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

The supporting actress category saw Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell) nominated.

While Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci (The Irishman) and Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) were nominated for best supporting actor.

Diversity in awards season was a hot topic again this year after the Baftas failed to nomination a single actor of colour.

In the leading actor category, Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) were named, while supporting actor saw Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, both for The Irishman, nominated.

Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellwegger (Judy) are up for leading actress – while on the supporting side, Scarlett is up again for Jojo Rabbit, Florence Pugh is up for Little Women, Laura Dern is nominated for Marriage Story, and Margot Robbie is nominated twice, for Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Film fans noted that Awkwafina – who became the first Asian person to win best actress at the Golden Globes for her role in The Farewell – was snubbed, as well as awards season favourites including Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and critically acclaimed Lupita Nyong’o for Us.

Film critic Guy Lodge also pointed out that Marianne Jean Baptiste and Ruthxjiah Bellenea – who won best supporting actress for The Last Tree at the British Independent Film Awards – were left out of proceedings.

And Variety writer Adam B. Vary wrote: ‘Rather than nominate any people of colour, the BAFTAs nominated two white women twice. That’s one way to go, I guess!’

When asked if the 2020 nominations included ‘more diverse’ list, Bafta CEO Amanda Berry said on Radio 4: ‘If I’m being totally honest, no, I’m very disappointed.

‘I’m going to totally agree with you because that’s how I felt when I first saw the list and this isn’t being disrespectful to anyone who has been nominated because it’s an incredibly strong list this year.

‘If you look at the director category, where I hoped we would see at least one female director, that is an incredibly strong list when you have people like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino and Sam Mendes, who have got multiple nominations in the past.’

In 2016, a number of industry figures boycotted the Oscars after no black actors were nominated for the second year in a row, in the #OscarsSoWhite controversy.





Oscar nominations 2020 list Actor in a leading role Antonio Banderas Leonardo DiCaprio Adam Driver Joaquin Phoenix Jonathan Pryce Actress in a leading role Cynthia Erivo Scarlett Johansson Saoirse Ronan Charlize Theron Renee Zellweger Supporting actor Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes Al Pacino – The Irishman Joe Pesci – The Irishman Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Supporting actress Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell Laura Dern – Marriage Story Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit Florence Pugh – Little Women Margot Robbie – Bombshell Costume design The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Film editing Ford v Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Parasite Animated short film Dcera (Daughter) Hair Love Kitbull Memorable Sister Live action short film Brotherhood Nefta Football Club The Neighbours’ Window Saria A Sister Sound editing Ford v Ferrari Joker 1917 Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Sound mixing Ad Astra Ford v Ferrari 1917 Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Original score Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Animated feature film How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World I Lost My Body Klaus Missing Link Toy Story 4 Cinematography The Irishman Joker The Lighthouse 1917 Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Directing The Irishman – Martin Scorsese Joker – Todd Phillips Sam Mendes – 1917 Parasite – Bong Joon Ho Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino International feature film Corpus Christi Honeyland Les Miserables Pain and Glory Parasite Makeup and hairstyling Bombshell Joker Judy Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 1917 Original song I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4 I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman Breakthrough Into The Unknown – Frozen Stand Up – Harriet Best picture Ford v Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Parasite Production design The Irishman Jojo Rabbit 1917 Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Parasite Visual effects Avengers: Endgame The Irishman The Lion King 1917 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Adapted screenplay The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women The Two Popes Original screenplay Knives Out Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Parasite

MORE: Liam Gallagher says he’s officially ‘lost the plot’ while listening to Blur and we never thought we’d see the day

MORE: Jennifer Lopez snubbed for Oscars nomination after Hustlers buzz





