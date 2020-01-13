oscars-only-narrowly-avoid-being-#sowhite-as-cynthia-erivo-lands-nomination

The Oscars have narrowly avoided the #OscarsSoWhite category – but only just.
The Baftas were criticised last week after failing to nominated a single non-white actor in the acting categories.
However, Cynthia Erivo was nominated for best actress for her role in Harriet, alongside Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellwegger (Judy).
In the best actor category, Spanish star Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) was nominated alongside Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).
The supporting actress category saw Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell) nominated.
While Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci (The Irishman) and Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) were nominated for best supporting actor.
Diversity in awards season was a hot topic again this year after the Baftas failed to nomination a single actor of colour.
In the leading actor category, Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) were named, while supporting actor saw Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, both for The Irishman, nominated.
Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellwegger (Judy) are up for leading actress – while on the supporting side, Scarlett is up again for Jojo Rabbit, Florence Pugh is up for Little Women, Laura Dern is nominated for Marriage Story, and Margot Robbie is nominated twice, for Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
Film fans noted that Awkwafina – who became the first Asian person to win best actress at the Golden Globes for her role in The Farewell – was snubbed, as well as awards season favourites including Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and critically acclaimed Lupita Nyong’o for Us.
Film critic Guy Lodge also pointed out that Marianne Jean Baptiste and Ruthxjiah Bellenea – who won best supporting actress for The Last Tree at the British Independent Film Awards – were left out of proceedings.
And Variety writer Adam B. Vary wrote: ‘Rather than nominate any people of colour, the BAFTAs nominated two white women twice. That’s one way to go, I guess!’
When asked if the 2020 nominations included ‘more diverse’ list, Bafta CEO Amanda Berry said on Radio 4: ‘If I’m being totally honest, no, I’m very disappointed.
‘I’m going to totally agree with you because that’s how I felt when I first saw the list and this isn’t being disrespectful to anyone who has been nominated because it’s an incredibly strong list this year.
‘If you look at the director category, where I hoped we would see at least one female director, that is an incredibly strong list when you have people like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino and Sam Mendes, who have got multiple nominations in the past.’
In 2016, a number of industry figures boycotted the Oscars after no black actors were nominated for the second year in a row, in the #OscarsSoWhite controversy.
Oscar nominations 2020 list
Actor in a leading role
Antonio Banderas
Leonardo DiCaprio
Adam Driver
Joaquin Phoenix
Jonathan Pryce
Actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo
Scarlett Johansson
Saoirse Ronan
Charlize Theron
Renee Zellweger
Supporting actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Supporting actress
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Film editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Animated short film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live action short film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
1917
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Original score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Animated feature film
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Directing
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
Sam Mendes – 1917
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
International feature film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Original song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
Breakthrough
Into The Unknown – Frozen
Stand Up – Harriet
Best picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Adapted screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
