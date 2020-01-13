oscars-nominations-2020:-what-can-we-expect-from-today’s-announcement? 

The Oscar nominations are upon us, and will be defining the shocks, flops and controversies to ricochet around Hollywood for the next few months.

Joker, 1917, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have proven to be the front-runners so far, following the Golden Globes and the Bafta nominations last week. But the latter also brought criticism of the juries who decide upon the nominations, after no people of colour were nominated across all four Bafta acting categories and no women directors received recognition.

The Oscar nominations will be announced at 1.18pm GMT at what will be a dawn ceremony in Los Angeles. Insecure creator Issa Rae and actor John Cho will be hosting.

There is, as ever, the potential for some major A-Listers to receive recognition for the first time: Jennifer Lopez, for instance, could well be nominated for her supporting role in stripper thriller Hustlers, while our critic Robbie Collin is prepared to riot if Adam Sandler isn’t nominated for is role in Uncut Gems.

The Oscars ceremony itself will take place on February 9.

We will be listing all of the nominations here once they have been announced.