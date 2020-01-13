oscars-nominations-2020-in-full:-brad-pitt,-1917,-parasite-and-joker-lead-the-way

Brad Pitt, Joker and 1917 are among the talent dominating the Oscars nominations for 2020.

This year’s batch of nominees were announced on Monday (13 January) by Insecure actress Issa Rae and Star Trek actor John Cho.

Brad has received a supporting actor nod for his critically-acclaimed role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, where he’s up against The Irishman’s Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.

Joker, The Irishman, Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit and Little Women are among the titles competing for the coveted best picture.

Oscar nominations 2020 list Actor in a leading role Antonio Banderas Leonardo DiCaprio Adam Driver Joaquin Phoenix Jonathan Pryce Actress in a leading role Cynthia Erivo Scarlett Johansson Saoirse Ronan Charlize Theron Renee Zellweger Supporting actor Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes Al Pacino – The Irishman Joe Pesci – The Irishman Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Supporting actress Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell Laura Dern – Marriage Story Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit Florence Pugh – Little Women Margot Robbie – Bombshell Costume design The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Film editing Ford v Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Parasite Animated short film Dcera (Daughter) Hair Love Kitbull Memorable Sister Live action short film Brotherhood Nefta Football Club The Neighbours’ Window Saria A Sister Sound editing Ford v Ferrari Joker 1917 Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Sound mixing Ad Astra Ford v Ferrari 1917 Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Original score Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Animated feature film How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World I Lost My Body Klaus Missing Link Toy Story 4 Cinematography The Irishman Joker The Lighthouse 1917 Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Directing The Irishman – Martin Scorsese Joker – Todd Phillips Sam Mendes – 1917 Parasite – Bong Joon Ho Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino International feature film Corpus Christi Honeyland Les Miserables Pain and Glory Parasite Makeup and hairstyling Bombshell Joker Judy Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 1917 Original song I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4 I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman Breakthrough Into The Unknown – Frozen Stand Up – Harriet Best picture Ford v Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Parasite Production design The Irishman Jojo Rabbit 1917 Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Parasite Visual effects Avengers: Endgame The Irishman The Lion King 1917 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Adapted screenplay The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women The Two Popes Original screenplay Knives Out Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Parasite

For the second year in a row, the Oscars will be without a host and will instead rely on a bevy of presenters to introduce the categories and performers.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences agreed that ‘what worked for [them] last year’ was worth trying again.

Last year’s Oscars was the first year it went ahead without a host since 1989. Comedian Kevin Hart was scheduled to host but pulled out just days later amid a homophobic scandal involving some of his old tweets.

The Oscars 2020 will take place on Sunday 9 February at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.





