Oscars live updates: Complete list of winners

It’s the biggest night in Hollywood! Todd Phillips’ “Joker” is leading the Oscar nominations with 11, including best picture. It’s closely followed by Martin Scorsese’s crime drama “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ World War I epic “1917,” each of which earned 10 nominations.Rounding out the best picture category: “Ford v Ferrari,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite.” Scarlett Johansson is a double nominee, earning a best actress nod for “Marriage Story” and best supporting actress for “Jojo Rabbit.”Oscars 2020: Watch the Best Picture nominees

 

How to Watch the Oscars

What: The 92nd Academy AwardsDate: Sunday, February 9, 2020Time: 8 p.m. ETLocation: The Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los AngelesOnline stream: The show will be streamed on such services as AT&T Now, Hulu and YouTube TV, and viewers with participating TV providers can watch the show on abc.com.On TV: ABC

 

