Oscars best dressed 2020: Scarlett Johansson, Renée Zellweger and Timothée Chalamet lead the way

Award season reached its crescendo this evening with the 2020 Academy Awards ending proceedings on a high.

And as the final hurrah of the promotional merry-go-round – hot on the heels of the BAFTAs last weekend – the style stakes are vertiginous.

If the red carpet was anything to go by, it would appear that the sartorial takeaway of the evening was to shine bright like a diamond.

For some, it was in the form of sequins. Sandra Oh opted for a voluminous sequin-adorned Elie Saab creation, Brie Larson donned a nude Chanel sequin offering and Best Actress nominee Renée Zellweger dazzled in an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé gown (covered in white sequins, nonetheless.)

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

For others, it took a different turn. Best Actress nominee Scarlett Johansson wore a strapless silver Oscar de la Renta gown, which was embellished with strands of sparkles, while Janelle Monáe – who performed during the ceremony – sported a custom Ralph Lauren dress which comprised 168,000 Swarovski crystals and took over 600 hours to make.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Also hot on the style menu for the female stars who graced the ceremony were slightly ethereal black gowns.

Margot Robbie opted for a black Chanel gown, which came with accompanying chiffon sleeves, while Natalie Portman donned custom Dior, which had the names of female directors who hadn’t been nominated this year embroidered along its seam.

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Portman explained, “I wanted to recognise the women who are not recognised for their incredible work this year.”

Rooney Mara also made an appearance on the red carpet in a cut-out black Alexander McQueen gown, which she accentuated with a pared-back glam.

Elsewhere on the red carpet was fashion chameleon Timothée Chalamet, who looked every inch the T-Bird in a Prada two-piece and a very slicked-back ‘do, and Billy Porter, who wore a 24-karat gold bodice inspired by Kensington Palace.

Scroll through the gallery above for all of the best dressed stars at the 2020 Oscars.