oscars-2020:-watch-the-best-actress-nominees

Nominees for the Academy Award for Best Actress, from left: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; and Renée Zellweger, “Judy.”

Check out clips and interviews below with the five nominees for this year’s Academy Award for Best Actress. Winners of this year’s Oscars will be announced on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. Download our Academy Awards nominations ballot for your office pool or Oscar party (pdf)Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”A Tony Award-winner for the Broadway musical “The Color Purple,” Cynthia Erivo earned her first acting Oscar nomination for her starring role as abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the biopic “Harriet.” The movie traces her life from escaping bondage in the South, to aiding dozens of other slaves to freedom via the Underground Railroad. For a life as vivid and consequential as Tubman’s, the movie paints history with a very wide brush, and Erivo gets to play her fear, courage, determination, spirituality and selflessness.In this scene, Harriet, who has escaped to the North, shares her conviction with Marie (Janelle Monáe) that she must return South to help free others. Marie patiently advises Harriet on how she must behave to pass as a free woman – and how she must act if she’s in danger. Erivo balances Tubman’s surety of her actions with naivite when she realizes she needs to better equip herself for the task.

“Playing her was tough and exhilarating,” Erivo told “Sunday Morning” correspondent Martha Teichner. “I saw her as a young woman who had a force of will that was almost unbreakable. And she was a superhero because of that.”

Erivo also told “CBS This Morning,” “One thing that was really wonderful about learning about her is that she had a deep connection to her spirituality. It was really her faith — what she believes were God’s directions to the way that she needed to go. And I didn’t know that that was such a huge part of her story.”

Erivo received a second Oscar nomination this year, for Best Original Song, “Stand Up,” which she shares with Joshuah Brian Campbell. Tracing the remarkable life’s path of Harriet Tubman (“Sunday Morning”)”Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo says we “need more Harriet Tubmans” on big screen (“CBS This Morning”)Harriet is available on VOD, Blu-ray and DVD, and to stream on Amazon, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube,Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Noah Baumbach’s dramedy about the painful end of a marriage is propelled by Nicole (Scarlett Johansson), a former movie actress whose marriage to a prominent New York stage director, Charlie (fellow Oscar-nominee Adam Driver), had both fueled her artistic desire and cut her off from the financial promise of a Hollywood career. Her growing dissatisfaction becomes a meditation on her self-actualization, and a catalyst for a punch-in-the-gut divorce. In this scene, Nicole shares backstory about her marriage to Charlie with her divorce lawyer, Nora (played by Oscar-nominee Laura Dern). Johansson’s honesty about her creeping professional jealousy – “I got smaller” – and her increased subservience of herself to the marriage and to motherhood is terrific.

On CBS’ “The Late Show,” Johansson told Stephen Colbert that she and Driver were signed up before there was really a script, and that their conversations about parenting, relationships with families, and voices found their ways into Baumbach’s screenplay.

“Marriage Story” is available to stream at NetflixSaoirse Ronan, “Little Women”In Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” Saoirse Ronan stars as Jo, the oldest of the March sisters, whose personal journey of independence – becoming a successful writer as she supports her New England family during the Civil War – is also a romantic journey, no matter how vehemently she protests it. As much as Jo may fight the conventions and gender inequality of the day (even the literary constrictions that dictate a story with a female character should end with her married or dead), she is a romantic at heart, and Gerwig makes sure we don’t miss that. In this scene Ronan touchingly expresses that conflict to her mother (played by Laura Dern), with a painfully honest admission: “I’m so lonely.”

Ronan, who’d received three previous Academy Award nominations (for “Atonement,” “Brooklyn” and “Lady Bird”), told “Sunday Morning” correspondent Rita Braver that her portrayal of Jo was based, in part, on Louisa May Alcott herself: “It was like she was going into battle every time she had to write,” she said. “It was like an essential thing that she had to do. So, understanding that from Louisa’s point of view just made Jo, for me, all the richer, because I had so much more heart to bring to her.”In this interview excerpt below, Ronan also described her attraction to a character who contained traits that were not necessarily “palatable.”

