oscars-2020:-olivia-colman,-regina-king,-mahershala-ali-and-rami-malek-announced-as-presenters

Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali and Regina King will be presenting trophies to winners at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Colman won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in The Favourite; Malek was Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody; King was Best Suppporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk; and Ali Best Supporting Actor for Green Book.

The announcement was made by producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Tuesday in a statement posted on the official website of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Additional slate of presenters will be announced soon.

Here is the announcement

Four reasons to tune in to this year’s #Oscars! We’re excited to welcome our first round of presenters: https://t.co/HBtWwqAXO6 pic.twitter.com/wey3KPnZTW — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 21, 2020

“We love the tradition of having the previous year’s Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents,” Howell Taylor and Allain said.

The Oscars will air on 9 February.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 22, 2020 18: 28: 14 IST